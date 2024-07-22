PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Matthew NeSmith finished the weekend at 25-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • NeSmith's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the 3M Open.
    • NeSmith last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    NeSmith's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC71-70-1
    7/21/20227271-70-73-75+5
    7/22/2021MC73-69E
    7/23/2020MC72-71+1

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, NeSmith has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Matthew NeSmith has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 0.911 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on NeSmith .

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.5 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 119th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.110. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.67%.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86. He has broken par 21.44% of the time (151st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance115296.5306.0
    Greens in Regulation %2768.67%70.83%
    Putts Per Round16929.8630.0
    Par Breakers15121.44%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.67%11.81%

    NeSmith's best finishes

    • NeSmith has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • With 218 points, NeSmith currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 7.686. In that event, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.051-0.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.1101.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.178-0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1510.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.4901.130

    NeSmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6269-69-73-68-15
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5869-71-68-71-121
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2566-70-72-69-11--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4269-69-65-71-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1570-72-66-69-3--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2871-63-65-69-14--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8069-69-71-73+22
    January 18-21The American Express5667-66-70-71-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-77E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7170-69-73-72E3
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-75E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2673-67-68-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC79-76+11--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4369-69-73-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-68-67-73-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-72-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7569-68-71-71-52
    July 11-14ISCO Championship267-67-68-64-25104

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

