Matthew NeSmith betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Matthew NeSmith finished the weekend at 25-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 trying for an improved score.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- NeSmith's average finish has been 72nd, and his average score 5-over, over his last four appearances at the 3M Open.
- NeSmith last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
NeSmith's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|7/21/2022
|72
|71-70-73-75
|+5
|7/22/2021
|MC
|73-69
|E
|7/23/2020
|MC
|72-71
|+1
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, NeSmith has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- Matthew NeSmith has averaged 306.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 0.911 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, NeSmith is averaging 1.130 Strokes Gained: Total.
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 (111th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.5 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, NeSmith ranks 119th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.110. Additionally, he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.67%.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR, while he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86. He has broken par 21.44% of the time (151st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|296.5
|306.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.67%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.86
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.44%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.67%
|11.81%
NeSmith's best finishes
- NeSmith has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 218 points, NeSmith currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.
NeSmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 7.686. In that event, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).
- NeSmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.051
|-0.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.110
|1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.178
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.151
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.490
|1.130
NeSmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|62
|69-69-73-68
|-1
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|69-71-68-71
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|25
|66-70-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|69-69-65-71
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|15
|70-72-66-69
|-3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|71-63-65-69
|-14
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|69-69-71-73
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-66-70-71
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|70-69-73-72
|E
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|73-67-68-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|69-69-73-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-68-67-73
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-72-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|75
|69-68-71-71
|-5
|2
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|67-67-68-64
|-25
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.