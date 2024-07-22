Matthew NeSmith betting profile: 3M Open

This season NeSmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.357 mark ranked 11th in the field.

NeSmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 7.686. In that event, he finished second.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, NeSmith's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 4.042 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 54th in that event.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, NeSmith recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.177, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that event).