Matt Wallace betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Matt Wallace of England reacts to a missed birdie putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Matt Wallace will appear in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 41st-place finish at The Open Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Wallace has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 7-under.
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Wallace's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|7/21/2022
|26
|70-70-71-68
|-5
Wallace's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
- Matt Wallace has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has an average of -1.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.645 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 57th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.261, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.48%.
- On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 27.14% of the time (16th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|298.4
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|68.48%
|69.10%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.23
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.14%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|15.92%
|17.01%
Wallace's best finishes
- Wallace has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
- Currently, Wallace has 295 points, placing him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 20th in the field at 2.178. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.573. In that tournament, he finished 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.302
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.261
|2.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.234
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.063
|-1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.256
|0.645
Wallace's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-70-71
|-4
|10
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-66-71-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|69-77-71-71
|+8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|68-70-69-69
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-72-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|75-64-74-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|66-65-71-74
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-72-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|36
|64-71-64-73
|-16
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|72-64-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-65-71-72
|-6
|15
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|68-72-65-70
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|70-77-71-73
|+7
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.