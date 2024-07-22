Matt Wallace betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 20th in the field at 2.178. In that tournament, he finished fourth.

Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.573. In that tournament, he finished 27th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.