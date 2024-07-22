PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Matt Wallace of England reacts to a missed birdie putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Matt Wallace will appear in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 41st-place finish at The Open Championship.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Wallace has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 7-under.
    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 43rd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Wallace's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20234371-66-70-69-8
    7/21/20222670-70-71-68-5

    Wallace's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wallace has an average finish of 37th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Wallace has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Matt Wallace has averaged 298.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has an average of -1.658 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wallace is averaging 0.645 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wallace .

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.302 this season, which ranks 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wallace ranks 57th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.261, while he ranks 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.48%.
    • On the greens, Wallace has registered a 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 83rd on TOUR, while he ranks 132nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 27.14% of the time (16th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance94298.4298.8
    Greens in Regulation %3268.48%69.10%
    Putts Per Round13229.2330.5
    Par Breakers1627.14%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance13215.92%17.01%

    Wallace's best finishes

    • Wallace has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 61.1%.
    • Currently, Wallace has 295 points, placing him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wallace's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wallace produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 20th in the field at 2.178. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.573. In that tournament, he finished 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wallace's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he posted a 4.490 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Wallace delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.826 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Wallace delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.302-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2612.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2340.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.063-1.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2560.645

    Wallace's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4371-66-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-68-70-71-410
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-66-71-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6869-77-71-71+8--
    January 4-7The Sentry4068-70-69-69-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5267-67-69-70-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-72-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-70-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5375-64-74-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3366-65-71-74-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-72-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3664-71-64-73-163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson463-66-67-68-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2072-64-70-67-1125
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-65-71-72-615
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2768-72-65-70-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4170-77-71-73+719

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

