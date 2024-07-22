Matt Kuchar betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed 43rd at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Kuchar has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- In 2023, Kuchar finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Kuchar's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|7/22/2021
|MC
|69-72
|-1
Kuchar's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kuchar has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
- Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 (157th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.3 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar owns a -0.562 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 59.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (176th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|286.3
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|178
|59.51%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.33
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|176
|19.38%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|122
|15.68%
|16.32%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar has participated in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Currently, Kuchar has 167 points, ranking him 155th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.856 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar delivered his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.370
|-2.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.562
|0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.196
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.452
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.284
|-0.115
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-71-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-71-70-67
|E
|19
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-67-65-73
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|65-65-67-66
|-25
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|65-68-69-70
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.