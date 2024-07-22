Matt Kuchar betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Kuchar has an average finish of 36th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.

Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kuchar has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.