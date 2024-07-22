PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He placed 43rd at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Kuchar has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In 2023, Kuchar finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Kuchar's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20234367-69-70-70-8
    7/22/2021MC69-72-1

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kuchar has an average finish of 36th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Kuchar has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five events.
    • Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kuchar is averaging -0.115 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kuchar .

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.370 (157th) this season, while his average driving distance of 286.3 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kuchar owns a -0.562 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 59.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has registered a 0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR, while he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 19.38% of the time (176th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168286.3287.5
    Greens in Regulation %17859.51%63.89%
    Putts Per Round2028.3329.5
    Par Breakers17619.38%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance12215.68%16.32%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar has participated in 18 tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Currently, Kuchar has 167 points, ranking him 155th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 2.269. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.856 mark ranked in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar delivered his best mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 3.091.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.913), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kuchar posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.370-2.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.5620.904
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.1960.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4520.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.284-0.115

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4367-69-70-70-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-71-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-71-70-67E19
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-67-65-73-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship265-65-67-66-25--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5365-68-69-70-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

