Martin Trainer betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Martin Trainer looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Trainer's average finish has been 58th, and his average score 2-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
- Trainer last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Trainer's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|7/22/2021
|58
|73-66-71-72
|-2
|7/23/2020
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|7/4/2019
|MC
|74-70
|+2
Trainer's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Trainer has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Trainer has averaged 305.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Trainer is averaging 0.601 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Trainer is averaging -2.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Trainer's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|305.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.15%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.11%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.37%
|16.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's best finishes
- Trainer has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut four times (30.8%).
Trainer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.945
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Trainer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-66-68-76
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-70-66-65
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|81
|70-67-76-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|71-67-71-70
|-1
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|70-70-66-68
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-148
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|61
|71-69-73-69
|-2
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-77
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Trainer as of the start of the 3M Open.
