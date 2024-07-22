PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Martin Laird betting profile: 3M Open

    After he finished second in this tournament in 2023, Martin Laird has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Laird has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Laird last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing second with a score of 17-under.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Laird's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023268-68-67-64-17
    7/21/2022MC73-71+2
    7/4/20194270-67-71-65-11

    Laird's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Laird has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Laird hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -1.409 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.396, which ranks 158th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.8 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.273 mark (132nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.8292.4
    Greens in Regulation %4967.55%62.04%
    Putts Per Round10428.9829.1
    Par Breakers13022.73%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.13%12.96%

    Laird's best finishes

    • While Laird has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times (50%).
    • As of now, Laird has collected 196 points, which ranks him 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Laird's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.889 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.943). That ranked 18th in the field.
    • Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.396-1.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.273-1.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3981.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1910.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.080-1.409

    Laird's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open268-68-67-64-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5866-72-68-72-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-69-72-68-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5668-68-72-74-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3169-69-69-65-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5967-69-69-70-9--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-68+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-68-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-72+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-69-73-69-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-69-66-69-1266
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-68-70-68-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-73-70-73-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-71-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-71-73-73E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-66-72-67-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-72-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3766-73-69-73+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-70+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-71-2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-75+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the 3M Open.

