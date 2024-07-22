Martin Laird betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302. He missed the cut in that event.

Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.889 mark ranked 12th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.943). That ranked 18th in the field.