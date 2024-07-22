Martin Laird betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
After he finished second in this tournament in 2023, Martin Laird has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Laird has an average score of 14-under, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Laird last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing second with a score of 17-under.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Laird's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|7/4/2019
|42
|70-67-71-65
|-11
Laird's recent performances
- In his last five events, Laird has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Laird hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 37th.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Martin Laird has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Laird is averaging -1.409 Strokes Gained: Total.
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.396, which ranks 158th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.8 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Laird owns a -0.273 mark (132nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 104th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.8
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|49
|67.55%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.98
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.73%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.13%
|12.96%
Laird's best finishes
- While Laird has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times (50%).
- As of now, Laird has collected 196 points, which ranks him 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Laird's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Laird's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.302. He missed the cut in that event.
- Laird's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.889 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Laird produced his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking second in the field at 5.607. In that event, he finished ninth.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Laird posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.943). That ranked 18th in the field.
- Laird recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.396
|-1.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.273
|-1.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.398
|1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.191
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.080
|-1.409
Laird's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-69-72-68
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|68-68-72-74
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|69-69-69-65
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|67-69-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-68
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-69-66-69
|-12
|66
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-68-70-68
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-73-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-71-73-73
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|66-73-69-73
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.