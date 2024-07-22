PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada tees off on the second hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at The Open Championship, Mackenzie Hughes finished the weekend at 2-over, good for a 16th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Hughes has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Hughes finished 30th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hughes' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20233069-68-69-68-10
    7/4/20196667-68-72-72-5

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 1.656 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -2.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.316 mark (138th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.93, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114296.6294.6
    Greens in Regulation %16861.53%60.76%
    Putts Per Round727.9328.6
    Par Breakers14621.72%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.52%17.36%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has played 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 78.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • With 955 points, Hughes currently ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.478. In that event, he finished 31st.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.221-2.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.316-1.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green190.319-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6051.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.386-2.322

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

