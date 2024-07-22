Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open
NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada tees off on the second hole during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 13, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at The Open Championship, Mackenzie Hughes finished the weekend at 2-over, good for a 16th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 aiming for better results.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Hughes has an average finish of 48th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Hughes finished 30th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hughes' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|7/4/2019
|66
|67-68-72-72
|-5
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Hughes has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 1.656 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hughes is averaging -2.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.221 ranks 141st on TOUR this season, and his 56.1% driving accuracy average ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.316 mark (138th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes has delivered a 0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks seventh with a putts-per-round average of 27.93, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|296.6
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.53%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.93
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|146
|21.72%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.52%
|17.36%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has played 19 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 78.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- With 955 points, Hughes currently ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.478. In that event, he finished 31st.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.221
|-2.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.316
|-1.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|19
|0.319
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.605
|1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.386
|-2.322
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the 3M Open.
