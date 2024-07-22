Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 4.306. In that tournament, he finished 26th.

Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 3.136 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes produced his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational, ranking second in the field at 6.478. In that event, he finished 31st.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that tournament).