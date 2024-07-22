Luke List betting profile: 3M Open

This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.534 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.338.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.