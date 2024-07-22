PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Luke List betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List betting profile: 3M Open

    Luke List looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he finished 58th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2021.

    Latest odds for List at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, List has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • List finished 58th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2021).
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    List's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/22/20215868-71-70-73-2
    7/23/20203268-72-67-67-10
    7/4/2019MC73-69E

    List's recent performances

    • In his last five events, List finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
    • He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • List has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List is averaging -2.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on List .

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067, which ranks 88th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 68th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.018. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.35%.
    • On the greens, List's -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68301.5307.3
    Greens in Regulation %7366.35%62.96%
    Putts Per Round15129.4329.9
    Par Breakers9523.90%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9715.20%17.59%

    List's best finishes

    • While List hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
    • Currently, List ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.534 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.338.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.067-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.018-1.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green163-0.361-0.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.086-0.333
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.362-2.557

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-23--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.