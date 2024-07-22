3H AGO
Luke List betting profile: 3M Open
Luke List looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he finished 58th shooting 2-under in this tournament in 2021.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, List has an average finish of 45th, and an average score of 6-under.
- List finished 58th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2021).
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
List's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/22/2021
|58
|68-71-70-73
|-2
|7/23/2020
|32
|68-72-67-67
|-10
|7/4/2019
|MC
|73-69
|E
List's recent performances
- In his last five events, List finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- List hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 67th.
- He posted a final score of -3 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- List is averaging -2.557 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.067, which ranks 88th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 68th, and his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.018. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.35%.
- On the greens, List's -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 115th this season, and his 29.43 putts-per-round average ranks 151st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|301.5
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|66.35%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.43
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|95
|23.90%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|97
|15.20%
|17.59%
List's best finishes
- While List hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 52.6%.
- Currently, List ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings with 601 points.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.534 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List put up his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.338.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.067
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.018
|-1.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|163
|-0.361
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.086
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.362
|-2.557
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-23
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.