PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open

    Lee Hodges competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28, as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 24-under on the par-71 course at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Hodges has entered the 3M Open two times recently, with one win, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 16-under.
    • Hodges won the 3M Open in 2023, with a score of 24-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023163-64-66-67-24
    7/21/20221670-67-67-73-7

    Hodges' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 50th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hodges has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hodges is averaging -1.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -1.547 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.215 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.322 mark (46th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He has broken par 20.81% of the time (159th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance129294.4291.9
    Greens in Regulation %11065.26%68.21%
    Putts Per Round10128.9729.8
    Par Breakers15920.81%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance7314.43%11.73%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Hodges has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
    • Hodges, who has 596 points, currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510.
    • Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges produced his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.215-1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3220.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1530.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.101-1.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.146-1.547

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.