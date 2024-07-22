Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510.

Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges produced his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.