Lee Hodges betting profile: 3M Open
Lee Hodges competes in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28, as the previous champion, having won this tournament in 2023, finishing at 24-under on the par-71 course at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Hodges has entered the 3M Open two times recently, with one win, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 16-under.
- Hodges won the 3M Open in 2023, with a score of 24-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|7/21/2022
|16
|70-67-67-73
|-7
Hodges' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hodges has an average finish of 50th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Hodges has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hodges is averaging -1.889 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -1.547 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.215 (139th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.4 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges owns a 0.322 mark (46th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges has registered a -0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR, while he ranks 101st with a putts-per-round average of 28.97. He has broken par 20.81% of the time (159th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|129
|294.4
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|65.26%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|101
|28.97
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|159
|20.81%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|14.43%
|11.73%
Hodges' best finishes
- Hodges has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 63.6%.
- Hodges, who has 596 points, currently sits 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.510.
- Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.454.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges produced his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.215
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.322
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.153
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.101
|-1.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.146
|-1.547
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the 3M Open.
