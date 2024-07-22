Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin will appear July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his most recent tournament he took 10th in the ISCO Championship, shooting 19-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over the last two times Griffin has entered the 3M Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Griffin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|7/22/2021
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 1.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 1.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.161 (65th) this season, while his average driving distance of 305.0 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.115 mark (81st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.93, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|45
|305.0
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|70.96%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.93
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.00%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|138
|16.04%
|9.92%
Griffin's best finishes
- While Griffin hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Griffin, who has 105 points, currently sits 169th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 14th in the field at 2.763.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.228. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468 (he finished 66th in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.865, which ranked 10th in the field). In that event, he finished 10th.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.161
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.115
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.303
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.169
|1.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.195
|1.222
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-70-69-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|64-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-71-69
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.