Lanto Griffin betting profile: 3M Open

Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 304.4 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin has an average of 1.508 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.