Kurt Kitayama betting profile: 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities after a 41st-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.
Latest odds for Kitayama at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Kitayama's first time playing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 35th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has an average of -1.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -1.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranks 35th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.271. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.12%.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (113th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|306.1
|307.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|66.12%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.08
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|152
|21.40%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|14.12%
|17.01%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
- As of now, Kitayama has compiled 511 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama put up his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.408
|1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.271
|-1.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.025
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.378
|-1.901
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.326
|-1.572
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.