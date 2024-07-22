PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kurt Kitayama betting profile: 3M Open

    Kurt Kitayama hits the links July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities after a 41st-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Kitayama at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Kitayama's first time playing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Kitayama's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kitayama has an average finish of 35th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kitayama has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama has an average of -1.901 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kitayama is averaging -1.572 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kitayama has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.408 this season (20th on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranks 35th, while his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama ranks 55th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.271. Additionally, he ranks 86th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.12%.
    • On the greens, Kitayama's -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 152nd this season, while he averages 29.08 putts per round (113th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35306.1307.4
    Greens in Regulation %8666.12%65.28%
    Putts Per Round11329.0830.2
    Par Breakers15221.40%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance5614.12%17.01%

    Kitayama's best finishes

    • Kitayama has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 15 times (83.3%).
    • As of now, Kitayama has compiled 511 points, which ranks him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
    • Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama put up his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4081.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.271-1.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0250.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.378-1.901
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.326-1.572

    Kitayama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5266-69-69-74-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4176-68-72-68+458
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1671-70-64-73-2--
    January 4-7The Sentry2972-64-71-66-1948
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-62-68-70-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-74-67-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open868-67-67-69-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-69-75-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-73+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1970-71-71-67-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3673-68-66-70-316
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3571-73-82-68+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-71-66-70-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-1409
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3470-75-70-72+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship2668-70-70-67-950
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-80+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-74+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3164-70-70-66-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3467-69-70-65-920
    July 18-20The Open Championship4177-69-74-71+719

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the 3M Open.

