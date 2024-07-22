Kurt Kitayama betting profile: 3M Open

This season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.939 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished eighth in that event.

Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama put up his best performance this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.104.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.480, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.