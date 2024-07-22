PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Kevin Yu of Taiwan hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Yu at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Yu finished 37th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Yu's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20233770-66-67-72-9

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Yu is averaging -2.129 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu is averaging 1.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.625 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.7 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.545, while he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.35%.
    • On the greens, Yu's -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 30.06 putts per round (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18309.7311.5
    Greens in Regulation %471.35%70.37%
    Putts Per Round17630.0629.5
    Par Breakers527.67%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.03%13.89%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 57.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • As of now, Yu has accumulated 466 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6250.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5453.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green164-0.362-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-0.511-2.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2981.387

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3770-66-67-72-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-67+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5969-74-71-72+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3071-63-72-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 18-21The American Express366-66-66-63-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open664-74-73-67-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-68-73-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

