Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: Kevin Yu of Taiwan hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Kevin Yu looks to improve upon his 37th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Yu finished 37th (with a score of 9-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Yu's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Yu has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Yu is averaging -2.129 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu is averaging 1.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.625 (11th) this season, while his average driving distance of 309.7 yards ranks 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 14th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.545, while he ranks fourth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.35%.
- On the greens, Yu's -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 166th this season, while he averages 30.06 putts per round (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.7
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|4
|71.35%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|176
|30.06
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|5
|27.67%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|15.03%
|13.89%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 57.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- As of now, Yu has accumulated 466 points, which ranks him 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
- Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.625
|0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.545
|3.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|164
|-0.362
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.511
|-2.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.298
|1.387
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-66-67-72
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-71-72
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|71-63-72-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the 3M Open.
