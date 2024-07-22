Kevin Yu betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349. He finished 39th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.176, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.