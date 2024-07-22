Kevin Tway betting profile: 3M Open
Kevin Tway will compete July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he took 45th in the ISCO Championship, shooting 12-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Tway has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the 3M Open.
- Tway last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Tway's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|7/21/2022
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|7/22/2021
|MC
|69-72
|-1
Tway's recent performances
- In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 46th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Tway has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tway is averaging -0.058 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.755 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tway's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.95%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.03
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.55%
|18.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.75%
|14.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's best finishes
- Tway has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).
Tway's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.755
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Tway's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|69-67-63-68
|-15
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|71-65-71-70
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|68-66-66-69
|-19
|105
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|69-66-64-67
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-71-74-72
|+6
|17
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-66-69-75
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|70-67-75-73
|+5
|3
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|67-69-68-72
|-12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.