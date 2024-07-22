Kevin Tway betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 46th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Tway has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.

Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Tway is averaging -0.058 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.