3H AGO

Kevin Tway betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Tway betting profile: 3M Open

    Kevin Tway will compete July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he took 45th in the ISCO Championship, shooting 12-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Tway at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Tway has missed the cut in his last three appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Tway last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Tway's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC67-72-3
    7/21/2022MC70-74+2
    7/22/2021MC69-72-1

    Tway's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Tway has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Tway has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Tway has averaged 311.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tway is averaging -0.058 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tway is averaging -0.755 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Tway's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-307.0311.1
    Greens in Regulation %-68.95%68.40%
    Putts Per Round-29.0329.9
    Par Breakers-22.55%18.75%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.75%14.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's best finishes

    • Tway has played 11 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times (72.7%).

    Tway's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.755

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Tway's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC67-72-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-71-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-69-68-71-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2369-67-63-68-15--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3271-65-71-70-1112
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship368-66-66-69-19105
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson969-66-64-67-1873
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-71-74-72+617
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-66-69-75-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6870-67-75-73+53
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-73-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4567-69-68-72-126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tway as of the start of the 3M Open.

    

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

