Kevin Streelman betting profile: 3M Open
Kevin Streelman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took second at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Streelman's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- Streelman last played at the 3M Open in 2023, finishing second with a score of 17-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Streelman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|7/4/2019
|34
|68-65-69-70
|-12
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 53rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Streelman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.508 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129 this season (122nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 130th, while his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman sports a 0.047 mark (93rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 115th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|294.3
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|66.15%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|115
|29.09
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.16%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|16.15%
|16.05%
Streelman's best finishes
- Streelman has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
- With 90 points, Streelman currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557.
- Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.129
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.047
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.018
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.281
|-0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.381
|-0.508
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|64-68-69-66
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|67-73-70-74
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.