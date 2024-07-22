PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kevin Streelman seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took second at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Streelman at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Streelman's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 15-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Streelman last played at the 3M Open in 2023, finishing second with a score of 17-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Streelman's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023264-68-69-66-17
    7/4/20193468-65-69-70-12

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 53rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Streelman has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Streelman has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -0.508 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Streelman .

    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.129 this season (122nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranks 130th, while his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Streelman sports a 0.047 mark (93rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 115th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance130294.3296.5
    Greens in Regulation %8366.15%68.21%
    Putts Per Round11529.0928.9
    Par Breakers8424.16%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance14116.15%16.05%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Streelman has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
    • With 90 points, Streelman currently ranks 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 1.557.
    • Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.306.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.850), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 26th in the field (he finished 26th in that tournament).

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.129-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0470.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.0180.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.281-0.479
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.381-0.508

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open264-68-69-66-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-71-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5667-73-70-74-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-73+3--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-75+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

