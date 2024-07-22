PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Kisner betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Kevin Kisner ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 aiming for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Kisner at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Kisner's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Kisner's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kisner has an average finish of 65th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-over.
    • Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -4.210 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kisner .

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.856 (175th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 173rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.702. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.49%.
    • On the greens, Kisner's 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, while he averages 29.14 putts per round (124th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170285.3288.1
    Greens in Regulation %17460.49%61.90%
    Putts Per Round12429.1429.8
    Par Breakers17219.91%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance17218.67%19.05%

    Kisner's best finishes

    • Kisner is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 16 tournaments).
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 25%.
    • With 15 points, Kisner currently ranks 211th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450.
    • Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.550 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.652.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.354, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.597) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee175-0.856-1.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green173-0.702-2.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green173-0.510-1.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting570.1850.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.882-4.210

    Kisner's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6269-72-76-68-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5167-70-72-72-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7870-67-70-74-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-71+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC74-75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-70+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-72-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC80-75+13--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7274-70-74-73+33
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6873-73-72-71+56
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-75E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-66-79+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-71+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6470-66-77-69-62

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
