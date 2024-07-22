Kevin Kisner betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the ISCO Championship, Kevin Kisner ended the weekend at 6-under, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 aiming for an improved score.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Kisner's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Kisner's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kisner has an average finish of 65th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kisner has an average finishing position of 65th in his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-over.
- Off the tee, Kevin Kisner has averaged 288.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging 0.851 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kisner is averaging -4.210 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.856 (175th) this season, while his average driving distance of 285.3 yards ranks 170th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 173rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.702. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.49%.
- On the greens, Kisner's 0.185 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 57th this season, while he averages 29.14 putts per round (124th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|285.3
|288.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|60.49%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.14
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|172
|19.91%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|18.67%
|19.05%
Kisner's best finishes
- Kisner is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 25%.
- With 15 points, Kisner currently ranks 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Kisner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.450.
- Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.550 (he missed the cut in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner posted his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.652.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.354, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.597) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|175
|-0.856
|-1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|173
|-0.702
|-2.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.510
|-1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.185
|0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.882
|-4.210
Kisner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-66-79
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|70-66-77-69
|-6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.