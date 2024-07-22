Kevin Dougherty betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Dougherty has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Kevin Dougherty has averaged 320.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Dougherty has an average of -1.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.