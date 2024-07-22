Kevin Dougherty betting profile: 3M Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Kevin Dougherty of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Kevin Dougherty enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Dougherty's first time competing at the 3M Open.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Dougherty's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dougherty finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Dougherty has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He posted a final score of -10 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Kevin Dougherty has averaged 320.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dougherty has an average of -1.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dougherty has an average of -0.895 in his past five tournaments.
Dougherty's advanced stats and rankings
- Dougherty has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.989, which ranks best on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (316.1 yards) ranks third, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dougherty ranks 151st on TOUR, posting an average of -0.376, while he ranks 25th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.75%.
- On the greens, Dougherty has delivered a -0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.65, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|316.1
|320.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.75%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.65
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|97
|23.89%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.58%
|13.43%
Dougherty's best finishes
- Dougherty has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut six times.
- With 72 points, Dougherty currently sits 186th in the FedExCup standings.
Dougherty's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he posted a 5.507 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 46th in that event.
- Dougherty's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 37th in the field with a mark of 1.437.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dougherty's best performance this season was at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he posted a 1.475 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Dougherty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.078, which ranked 22nd in the field). In that tournament, he finished 45th.
- Dougherty recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 30th in the field.
Dougherty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.989
|2.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.376
|-2.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.423
|0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.149
|-1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.042
|-0.895
Dougherty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|72-68-76-70
|-2
|7
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|72-64-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-70-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-69-69-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-68-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|65-71-72-66
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-67
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dougherty as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.