3H AGO

Kevin Chappell betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Chappell betting profile: 3M Open

    When he takes the course July 25-28, Kevin Chappell will look to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 3-under and finished 64th at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Chappell at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Chappell's average finish has been 67th, and his average score even-par, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Chappell last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Chappell's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20236469-68-75-69-3
    7/21/20226977-66-69-75+3

    Chappell's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Kevin Chappell has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Chappell is averaging 0.544 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -1.861 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Chappell .

    Chappell's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-303.3300.6
    Greens in Regulation %-65.52%70.24%
    Putts Per Round-29.0930.6
    Par Breakers-22.88%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.20%14.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's best finishes

    • Chappell is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.

    Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.861

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Chappell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open6469-68-75-69-34
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2871-67-71-69-10--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-66-71-67-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4972-68-71-68-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2370-69-70-67-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-78+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3369-73-74-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-72-63-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-78+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6164-73-72-67-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2568-67-65-73-1520

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

