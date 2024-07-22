Kevin Chappell betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 43rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Kevin Chappell has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Chappell is averaging 0.544 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.