Kevin Chappell betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course July 25-28, Kevin Chappell will look to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 3-under and finished 64th at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Chappell's average finish has been 67th, and his average score even-par, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- Chappell last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 64th with a score of 3-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Chappell's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|7/21/2022
|69
|77-66-69-75
|+3
Chappell's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Chappell has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Chappell has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Kevin Chappell has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chappell is averaging 0.544 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Chappell has an average of -1.861 in his past five tournaments.
Chappell's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|303.3
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.52%
|70.24%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.09
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.88%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.20%
|14.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's best finishes
- Chappell is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
Chappell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.861
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Chappell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|69-68-75-69
|-3
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|71-67-71-69
|-10
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-66-71-67
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|70-69-70-67
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-72-63
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|64-73-72-67
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-65-73
|-15
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Chappell as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.