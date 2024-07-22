Kelly Kraft betting profile: 3M Open
Kelly Kraft didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the 3M Open in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Kraft has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- Kraft last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Kraft's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|W/D
|74
|+3
|7/21/2022
|11
|70-71-68-67
|-8
|7/4/2019
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Kraft's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kraft has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Kraft hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In his last five events, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kraft is averaging 1.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kraft is averaging -1.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|285.7
|284.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.06%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.11
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.32%
|18.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's best finishes
- Kraft has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.980
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kraft's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-70-64-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|64-66-68-69
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the 3M Open.
