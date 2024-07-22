Kelly Kraft betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Kraft has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

In his last five events, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five starts.

Kraft is averaging 1.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.