3H AGO

Kelly Kraft betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Kelly Kraft didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the 3M Open in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Kraft has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • Kraft last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Kraft's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023W/D74+3
    7/21/20221170-71-68-67-8
    7/4/2019MC73-67-2

    Kraft's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Kraft has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Kraft hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In his last five events, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 284.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kraft is averaging 1.154 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kraft is averaging -1.980 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kraft .

    Kraft's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-285.7284.5
    Greens in Regulation %-70.06%68.98%
    Putts Per Round-29.1129.6
    Par Breakers-29.32%18.98%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.89%15.28%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's best finishes

    • Kraft has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).

    Kraft's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.123
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---2.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.980

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Kraft's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenW/D74+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-75-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-70-64-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1364-66-68-69-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-69-69-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the 3M Open.

