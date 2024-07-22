3H AGO
Keith Mitchell betting profile: 3M Open
Keith Mitchell looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Mitchell has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 25th.
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Mitchell's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|7/22/2021
|5
|69-70-66-67
|-12
|7/23/2020
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|7/4/2019
|66
|69-66-69-75
|-5
Mitchell's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has an average of -1.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 3.695 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.790 (fifth) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.0 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.737.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.54, and he ranks second by breaking par 29.43% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|310.0
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|70.96%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|157
|29.54
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.43%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.94%
|15.63%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has participated in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 73.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
- Mitchell, who has 538 points, currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that event, he finished 14th.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.790
|2.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.737
|3.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.123
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.445
|-1.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.960
|3.695
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the 3M Open.
