3H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

    Keith Mitchell looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Mitchell has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 25th.
    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Mitchell's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023568-66-67-67-16
    7/22/2021569-70-66-67-12
    7/23/2020MC69-74+1
    7/4/20196669-66-69-75-5

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Mitchell has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has an average of -1.662 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 3.695 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Mitchell .

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.790 (fifth) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.0 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks sixth on TOUR with a mark of 0.737.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a putts-per-round average of 29.54, and he ranks second by breaking par 29.43% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14310.0316.2
    Greens in Regulation %670.96%70.14%
    Putts Per Round15729.5429.5
    Par Breakers229.43%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.94%15.63%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has participated in 19 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 73.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (14 cuts made).
    • Mitchell, who has 538 points, currently ranks 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.7902.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7373.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.1230.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.445-1.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9603.695

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

