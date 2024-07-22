Keith Mitchell betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open, ranking third in the field at 6.076. In that event, he finished 14th.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell delivered his best effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking second in the field at 4.331. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.588, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.