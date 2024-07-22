Keegan Bradley betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766 (he finished second in that event).

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.749 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.