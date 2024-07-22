Keegan Bradley betting profile: 3M Open
When he hits the links July 25-28, Keegan Bradley will look to build upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot 5-under and placed 39th at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Bradley has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
- Bradley last played at the 3M Open in 2021, finishing 39th with a score of 5-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Bradley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/22/2021
|39
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|7/4/2019
|46
|70-68-69-67
|-10
Bradley's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley is averaging 3.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 3.083 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 57th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.305 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 22.32% of the time (134th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|302.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|66.20%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.10
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|134
|22.32%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|15.35%
|16.67%
Bradley's best finishes
- While Bradley hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Bradley has collected 1030 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766 (he finished second in that event).
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.749 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.181
|1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.305
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.021
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|3.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.384
|3.083
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the 3M Open.
