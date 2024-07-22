PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley betting profile: 3M Open

    When he hits the links July 25-28, Keegan Bradley will look to build upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot 5-under and placed 39th at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Bradley has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Bradley last played at the 3M Open in 2021, finishing 39th with a score of 5-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Bradley's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/22/20213968-67-71-73-5
    7/4/20194670-68-69-67-10

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five appearances.
    • Keegan Bradley has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley is averaging 3.345 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 3.083 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.181 this season (59th on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.7 yards) ranks 57th, while his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranks 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.305 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 79th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bradley has delivered a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 114th on TOUR, while he ranks 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.10. He has broken par 22.32% of the time (134th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57302.7307.7
    Greens in Regulation %7966.20%59.26%
    Putts Per Round11629.1028.7
    Par Breakers13422.32%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance10415.35%16.67%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • While Bradley hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • As of now, Bradley has collected 1030 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.766 (he finished second in that event).
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he posted a 4.749 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.612, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.1811.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.305-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.021-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.0813.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3843.083

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

