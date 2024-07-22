PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament, K.H. Lee missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after a better outcome July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Lee at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Lee has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2023, Lee missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Lee's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC74-67-1
    7/22/2021669-67-68-69-11
    7/23/20206670-70-71-76+3
    7/4/2019MC72-74+4

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lee finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lee is averaging -0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 76th, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.318 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, while he averages 28.74 putts per round (63rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76300.4303.8
    Greens in Regulation %15462.88%64.14%
    Putts Per Round6328.7429.7
    Par Breakers6724.82%18.18%
    Bogey Avoidance8914.89%17.17%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Although Lee has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 47.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Lee sits 112th in the FedExCup standings with 323 points.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.406, which ranked 13th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0380.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.318-0.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green600.1360.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.0530.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.091-0.896

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-67-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-67-69-71-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open769-64-66-68-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-76-72-67+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

