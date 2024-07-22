K.H. Lee betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345 (he finished ninth in that tournament).

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.406, which ranked 13th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.