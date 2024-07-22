K.H. Lee betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 05: K.H. Lee of South Korea hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 05, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, K.H. Lee missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open. He'll be after a better outcome July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Lee has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2023, Lee missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Lee's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|7/22/2021
|6
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|7/23/2020
|66
|70-70-71-76
|+3
|7/4/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lee finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Lee has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of even-par in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 303.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging -0.896 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.038, which ranks 93rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.4 yards) ranks 76th, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee owns a -0.318 average that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 154th with a 62.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 87th this season, while he averages 28.74 putts per round (63rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|300.4
|303.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|154
|62.88%
|64.14%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|67
|24.82%
|18.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|14.89%
|17.17%
Lee's best finishes
- Although Lee has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 47.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Lee sits 112th in the FedExCup standings with 323 points.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345 (he finished ninth in that tournament).
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146 (he finished 30th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee posted his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking in the field at 2.017. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.406, which ranked 13th in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.038
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.318
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|60
|0.136
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.053
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.091
|-0.896
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-67-69-71
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|69-64-66-68
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.