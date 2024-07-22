Justin Suh betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.

Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688 (he missed the cut in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.