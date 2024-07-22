PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Suh betting profile: 3M Open

    Justin Suh looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Suh's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Suh finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Suh's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20234365-72-70-69-8
    7/4/20195867-68-73-69-7

    Suh's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Suh has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Suh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Suh has an average of 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -2.204 in his past five tournaments.
    Suh's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season, which ranks 132nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 174th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.755, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.52%.
    • On the greens, Suh's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 23.99% of the time (89th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85299.7298.9
    Greens in Regulation %12464.52%68.06%
    Putts Per Round11829.1130.0
    Par Breakers8923.99%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance16417.42%13.43%

    Suh's best finishes

    • Suh has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 26.3%.
    • As of now, Suh has accumulated 100 points, which ranks him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Suh's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
    • Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).

    Suh's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.177-1.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.755-1.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.465-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6390.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.758-2.204

    Suh's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4365-72-70-69-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-69-70-71-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-70-70-6--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1068-66-67-74-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship466-65-68-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6471-65-72-66-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7767-74-79-73+52
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2268-68-70-69-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-77+9--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-73-71-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-68-73-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7368-69-71-70-63
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC65-74-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the 3M Open.

