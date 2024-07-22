3H AGO
Justin Suh betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Justin Suh looks to improve upon his 43rd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
Latest odds for Suh at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Suh's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- Suh finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Suh's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|7/4/2019
|58
|67-68-73-69
|-7
Suh's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Suh has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Suh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
- Off the tee, Justin Suh has averaged 298.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Suh has an average of 0.909 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suh has an average of -2.204 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Suh .
Suh's advanced stats and rankings
- Suh has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 this season, which ranks 132nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Suh ranks 174th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.755, while he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.52%.
- On the greens, Suh's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him fourth on TOUR this season, and his 29.11 putts-per-round average ranks 118th. He has broken par 23.99% of the time (89th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|299.7
|298.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.52%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|118
|29.11
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|89
|23.99%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|17.42%
|13.43%
Suh's best finishes
- Suh has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 26.3%.
- As of now, Suh has accumulated 100 points, which ranks him 173rd in the FedExCup standings.
Suh's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.828. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Suh's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.688 (he missed the cut in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Suh's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.390 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Suh posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.267 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished 77th in that event.
- Suh delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 22nd in the field (he finished 22nd in that event).
Suh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.177
|-1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.755
|-1.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.465
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.639
|0.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.758
|-2.204
Suh's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-69-70-71
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|68-66-67-74
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|66-65-68-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|71-65-72-66
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|77
|67-74-79-73
|+5
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-73-71-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-68-73-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|68-69-71-70
|-6
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Suh as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.