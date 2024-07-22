PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last competition at The Open Championship, Justin Rose carded a second-place finish, and he enters the 2024 3M Open trying to improve on that finish.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In the past five years, this is Rose's first time playing at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has an average of -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -5.109 in his past five tournaments.
    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose owns a -0.427 mark (164th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (28th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117296.2295.4
    Greens in Regulation %15962.63%61.51%
    Putts Per Round2828.4529.1
    Par Breakers16420.61%16.27%
    Bogey Avoidance3113.33%15.87%

    Rose's best finishes

    • While Rose hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times (64.7%).
    • Rose, who has 881 points, currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 17th in the field at 2.157. In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 5.900. In that event, he finished 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.593 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.839, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.130-1.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.427-2.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100-0.021-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.020-1.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.557-5.109

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-72-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-73+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6872-75-65-69+16
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-72+1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship269-68-73-67-7375

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

