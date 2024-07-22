Justin Rose betting profile: 3M Open

Rose has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.

Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rose has an average of -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.