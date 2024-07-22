3H AGO
Justin Rose betting profile: 3M Open
In his last competition at The Open Championship, Justin Rose carded a second-place finish, and he enters the 2024 3M Open trying to improve on that finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Rose's first time playing at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rose has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Justin Rose has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of -1.140 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rose has an average of -5.109 in his past five tournaments.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.130 (123rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.2 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose owns a -0.427 mark (164th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rose's 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, while he averages 28.45 putts per round (28th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|296.2
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|62.63%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.45
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|164
|20.61%
|16.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.33%
|15.87%
Rose's best finishes
- While Rose hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times (64.7%).
- Rose, who has 881 points, currently ranks 52nd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rose produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking 17th in the field at 2.157. In that event, he finished 32nd.
- Rose put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fourth in the field at 5.900. In that event, he finished 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 1.593 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.839, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked 32nd in the field. He finished 32nd in that tournament.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.130
|-1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.427
|-2.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|-0.021
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.020
|-1.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.557
|-5.109
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-72-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|72-75-65-69
|+1
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|69-68-73-67
|-7
|375
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.