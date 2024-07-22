Justin Lower betting profile: 3M Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
Justin Lower enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 67th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Lower's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- Lower finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Lower's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 54th.
- Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
- Justin Lower has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 2.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -0.477 in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.207 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.162. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 24.69% of the time (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|295.9
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|68.25%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.08
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|70
|24.69%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.90%
|14.51%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Lower, who has 418 points, currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
- Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.207
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.162
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|133
|-0.145
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.266
|2.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.076
|-0.477
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the 3M Open.
