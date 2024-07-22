PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Justin Lower betting profile: 3M Open

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 67th-place finish in the Genesis Scottish Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Lower at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Lower's average finish has been 43rd, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • Lower finished 43rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Lower's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20234367-71-71-67-8
    7/21/2022MC73-74+5

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 54th.
    • Lower has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 2.414 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lower has an average of -0.477 in his past five tournaments.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.207 ranks 137th on TOUR this season, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 74th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.162. Additionally, he ranks 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.25%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 113th. He has broken par 24.69% of the time (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120295.9296.3
    Greens in Regulation %3568.25%66.98%
    Putts Per Round11329.0830.0
    Par Breakers7024.69%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.90%14.51%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Lower, who has 418 points, currently sits 90th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).
    • Lower posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.207-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.162-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green133-0.145-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2662.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.076-0.477

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

