Justin Lower betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135 (he missed the cut in that event).

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.721 (he finished 43rd in that event).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.966, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 25th in that event).