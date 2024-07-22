PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Josh Teater betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Josh Teater betting profile: 3M Open

    Josh Teater seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He finished 65th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.

    Latest odds for Teater at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Teater has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 61st.
    • In Teater's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he finished 65th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Teater's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/22/20216567-72-72-72-1
    7/23/20205670-70-69-69-6
    7/4/2019MC69-72-1

    Teater's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Teater has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • Josh Teater has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater has an average of -1.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Teater is averaging -2.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Teater's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.5299.7
    Greens in Regulation %-65.97%73.89%
    Putts Per Round-29.6931.1
    Par Breakers-21.01%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.75%20.00%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's best finishes

    • Teater, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut two times (12.5%).

    Teater's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.678
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.328

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Teater's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-71-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-70-72-63
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-78+7--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-72-70-75+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-73-67--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-72+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-73+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-73-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-68-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the 3M Open.

