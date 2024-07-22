Josh Teater betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Josh Teater seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He finished 65th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Teater has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 61st.
- In Teater's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2021, he finished 65th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Teater's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/22/2021
|65
|67-72-72-72
|-1
|7/23/2020
|56
|70-70-69-69
|-6
|7/4/2019
|MC
|69-72
|-1
Teater's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Teater has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Josh Teater has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Teater has an average of -1.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Teater is averaging -2.328 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Teater's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.5
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.97%
|73.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.69
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.01%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.75%
|20.00%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's best finishes
- Teater, who has participated in 16 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut two times (12.5%).
Teater's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.678
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.328
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-70-72
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-73
|-67
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.