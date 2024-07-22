Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127. He finished 49th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.