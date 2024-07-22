PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Joel Dahmen hits the links in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Dahmen has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 67th.
    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Dahmen's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC72-68-2
    7/22/20216770-70-76-68E

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen is averaging -0.936 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 2.692 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen owns a 0.454 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.66, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142292.9302.0
    Greens in Regulation %870.59%74.38%
    Putts Per Round16429.6629.7
    Par Breakers12422.99%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.98%12.04%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has played 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Dahmen, who has 316 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127. He finished 49th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3512.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4542.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green143-0.191-0.702
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.548-0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0672.692

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

