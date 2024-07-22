3H AGO
Joel Dahmen betting profile: 3M Open
Joel Dahmen hits the links in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last two trips to the 3M Open, Dahmen has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 67th.
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Dahmen's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|7/22/2021
|67
|70-70-76-68
|E
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Dahmen has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen is averaging -0.936 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 2.692 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.351 this season (33rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 142nd, while his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen owns a 0.454 average that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 70.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has registered a -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a putts-per-round average of 29.66, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 22.99% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|292.9
|302.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|70.59%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.66
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|124
|22.99%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.98%
|12.04%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has played 19 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he had a 68.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Dahmen, who has 316 points, currently ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 4.094. In that event, he finished 11th.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.002, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 59th in that tournament.
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.351
|2.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.454
|2.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.191
|-0.702
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.548
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.067
|2.692
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the 3M Open.
