Joe Highsmith betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Highsmith has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Highsmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.

Joe Highsmith has averaged 316.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Highsmith is averaging -2.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.