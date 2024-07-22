Joe Highsmith betting profile: 3M Open
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Highsmith is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, Highsmith has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Highsmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 316.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -2.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a -0.166 mark (124th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 25.42% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|303.1
|316.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|66.11%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.28
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.42%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.56%
|14.35%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut six times (35.3%).
- Highsmith, who has 146 points, currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.145 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.112
|2.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.166
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.124
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|173
|-0.626
|-2.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.780
|-0.463
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the 3M Open.
