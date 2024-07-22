PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in his last competition, the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Highsmith is competing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Highsmith has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Highsmith has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only recent appearance.
    • Joe Highsmith has averaged 316.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging -2.704 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.112 this season, which ranks 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.1 yards) ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith owns a -0.166 mark (124th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 173rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.28, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 25.42% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54303.1316.6
    Greens in Regulation %8766.11%70.83%
    Putts Per Round13629.2830.2
    Par Breakers4425.42%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.56%14.35%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut six times (35.3%).
    • Highsmith, who has 146 points, currently ranks 159th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.145 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.599.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.022), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1122.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.1660.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.124-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting173-0.626-2.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.780-0.463

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

