Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links July 25-28, Jhonattan Vegas will aim to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot 13-under and finished second at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Vegas has an average finish of second, and an average score of 13-under.
- Vegas last participated in the 3M Open in 2021, finishing second with a score of 13-under.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Vegas' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/22/2021
|2
|64-69-70-68
|-13
|7/23/2020
|MC
|72-69
|-1
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 312.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas is averaging -0.968 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 3.831 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.694 this season (eighth on TOUR). His average driving distance (310.9 yards) ranks 10th, while his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Vegas ranks 26th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.410, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.81%.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 172nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.92, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 26.17% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|310.9
|312.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.81%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|172
|29.92
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|31
|26.17%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.74%
|9.38%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut seven times.
- With 180 points, Vegas currently sits 149th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Vegas produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 13th in the field at 4.290. In that tournament, he finished 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas delivered his best mark this season at the John Deere Classic, ranking 18th in the field at 2.094. In that event, he finished 20th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.130, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 21st in the field.
- Vegas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.694) at the John Deere Classic (which ranked him 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.694
|3.725
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.410
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.180
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.636
|-0.968
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.288
|3.831
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.