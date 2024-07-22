James Hahn betting profile: 3M Open
In his last time out at the ISCO Championship, James Hahn carded a 64th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open looking to improve on that finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Hahn has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 9-under.
- Hahn finished 62nd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hahn's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|7/21/2022
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|7/22/2021
|MC
|70-76
|+4
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 60th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hahn has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -3.660 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.2
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.38%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.57%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.09%
|16.32%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.660
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-68-69-77
|-6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the 3M Open.
