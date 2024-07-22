PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

James Hahn betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn betting profile: 3M Open

    In his last time out at the ISCO Championship, James Hahn carded a 64th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Hahn has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Hahn finished 62nd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent go-round at the 3M Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hahn's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20236269-68-72-71-4
    7/21/2022469-70-67-65-13
    7/22/2021MC70-76+4

    Hahn's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 60th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hahn has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -3.660 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hahn .

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.2306.6
    Greens in Regulation %-68.38%69.44%
    Putts Per Round-29.5029.8
    Par Breakers-24.57%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.09%16.32%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's best finishes

    • Hahn has participated in nine tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.660

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5268-69-66-72-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-68-69-77-62

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.