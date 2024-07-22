James Hahn betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Hahn has an average finish of 60th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hahn has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 306.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hahn has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.