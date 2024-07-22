Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open
Jake Knapp will appear July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he took 52nd in the John Deere Classic, shooting 9-under at TPC Deere Run.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Knapp's first time playing at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Knapp has an average finish of 44th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Knapp hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 44th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Knapp is averaging -1.117 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -2.214 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.010, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp has a 0.239 average that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|309.3
|314.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|65.71%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.00
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|103
|23.61%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|16.06%
|18.75%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has participated in 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 73.7%.
- With 970 points, Knapp currently sits 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that tournament.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.010
|1.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.239
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.214
|-1.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.037
|-1.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.073
|-2.214
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.