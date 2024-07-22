PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open

    Jake Knapp will appear July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his last tournament he took 52nd in the John Deere Classic, shooting 9-under at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In the past five years, this is Knapp's first time playing at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Knapp's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Knapp has an average finish of 44th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Knapp hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 44th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 314.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Knapp is averaging -1.117 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -2.214 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.010, which ranks 98th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.3 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp has a 0.239 average that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 65.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp's 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his 29.00 putts-per-round average ranks 106th. He has broken par 23.61% of the time (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22309.3314.2
    Greens in Regulation %10065.71%64.58%
    Putts Per Round10629.0029.0
    Par Breakers10323.61%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance13916.06%18.75%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has participated in 19 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 73.7%.
    • With 970 points, Knapp currently sits 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that tournament.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.
    • Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0101.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.239-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.214-1.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.037-1.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.073-2.214

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.