Jake Knapp betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that tournament.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018). That ranked 16th in the field.