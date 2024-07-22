Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: 3M Open
Jacob Bridgeman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Bridgeman is playing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.436 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 106th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 69th on TOUR with a mark of 0.173.
- On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (26th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|297.4
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|65.94%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.43
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.17%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.65%
|10.71%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
- Currently, Bridgeman has 212 points, ranking him 135th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.093. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
- Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman produced his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.157. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.889, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.436
|-2.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.173
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.129
|1.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.487
|2.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.352
|2.106
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the 3M Open.
