3H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Bridgeman is playing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.044 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 2.106 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.436 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 106th, while his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 140th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman ranks 69th on TOUR with a mark of 0.173.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman's 0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (26th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106297.4296.6
    Greens in Regulation %9465.94%73.02%
    Putts Per Round2628.4329.6
    Par Breakers1527.17%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.65%10.71%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 10 times (58.8%).
    • Currently, Bridgeman has 212 points, ranking him 135th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.093. In that tournament, he finished 21st.
    • Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman produced his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.157. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.889, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.436-2.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1730.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1291.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4872.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3522.106

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

