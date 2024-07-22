Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.093. In that tournament, he finished 21st.

Bridgeman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that tournament, he finished 28th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman produced his best performance this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking second in the field at 5.157. In that event, he finished 14th.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.889, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.