3H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston looks for a higher finish in the 2024 3M Open after he finished second shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Poston at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Poston has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Poston finished second (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023266-66-66-69-17
    7/21/20221171-69-64-72-8
    7/22/20212869-66-76-66-7

    Poston's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Poston has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 2.734 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.422 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.033 this season, which ranks 107th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.5 yards) ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 122nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.140. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.70%.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.54, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160289.5291.3
    Greens in Regulation %12264.70%61.11%
    Putts Per Round3928.5428.5
    Par Breakers6524.87%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.27%16.05%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Although Poston has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 84.2%.
    • Currently, Poston sits 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1193 points.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.724 mark ranked in the field.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.763 mark ranked 20th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best effort this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.877). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.033-0.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.140-0.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.2010.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3002.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3281.422

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

