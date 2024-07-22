3H AGO
J.J. Spaun betting profile: 3M Open
J.J. Spaun looks for a higher finish in the 2024 3M Open after he placed 37th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Spaun has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 7-under.
- Spaun last played at the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 9-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Spaun's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|7/22/2021
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|7/23/2020
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|7/4/2019
|66
|68-70-69-72
|-5
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Spaun is averaging 1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun is averaging 2.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.356, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.27 putts per round (134th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|297.4
|307.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|40
|67.91%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.27
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|126
|22.90%
|27.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.40%
|11.46%
Spaun's best finishes
- Spaun hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
- Spaun, who has 181 points, currently sits 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.434.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.251
|-1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.356
|2.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.043
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.121
|1.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.058
|2.673
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the 3M Open.
