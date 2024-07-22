PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile: 3M Open

    J.J. Spaun looks for a higher finish in the 2024 3M Open after he placed 37th shooting 9-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Spaun has an average finish of 52nd, and an average score of 7-under.
    • Spaun last played at the 3M Open in 2023, finishing 37th with a score of 9-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Spaun's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20233766-68-71-70-9
    7/22/2021MC73-68-1
    7/23/2020MC69-72-1
    7/4/20196668-70-69-72-5

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spaun is averaging 1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun is averaging 2.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 35th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.356, while he ranks 40th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.91%.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, while he averages 29.27 putts per round (134th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106297.4307.2
    Greens in Regulation %4067.91%71.18%
    Putts Per Round13429.2729.0
    Par Breakers12622.90%27.08%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.40%11.46%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Spaun hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times (44.4%).
    • Spaun, who has 181 points, currently sits 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 4.434.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.251-1.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3562.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0430.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.1211.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.0582.673

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.