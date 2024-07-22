J.J. Spaun betting profile: 3M Open

Spaun has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, J.J. Spaun has averaged 307.2 yards in his past five starts.

Spaun is averaging 1.173 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.