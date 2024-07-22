Henrik Norlander betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.499.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 3.345 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.284, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.