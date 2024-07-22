Henrik Norlander betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander placed 57th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 5-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, Norlander has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 9-under.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 57th after posting a score of 5-under.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Norlander's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|7/23/2020
|23
|70-70-67-65
|-12
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging -0.004 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander is averaging 0.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.095 this season (118th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.6 yards) ranks 146th, while his 66.6% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norlander sports a 0.342 mark (39th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norlander has delivered a -0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 58th with a putts-per-round average of 28.71, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 24.18% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|292.6
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|69.44%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.71
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|83
|24.18%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|6
|12.09%
|11.81%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander, who has participated in 11 tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on eight occasions.
- As of now, Norlander has collected 200 points, which ranks him 140th in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.271.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.499.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he posted a 3.345 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.284, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 13th in the field.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.095
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.342
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.183
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.021
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.044
|0.864
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|67-71-69-72
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-67-68-70
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|67-64-73-69
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.