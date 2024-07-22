3H AGO
Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
In his last time out at the ISCO Championship, Hayden Springer carded a 37th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 3M Open trying for a better finish.
Latest odds for Springer at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Springer is playing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 318.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.980 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Springer has an average of 4.943 in his past five tournaments.
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.335 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, and his 57.8% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Springer owns a -0.188 average that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 58th with a 66.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR, while he ranks 50th with a putts-per-round average of 28.64. He has broken par 27.65% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|311.7
|318.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|58
|66.92%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.64
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.65%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.78%
|10.49%
Springer's best finishes
- Springer has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Springer ranks 121st in the FedExCup standings with 278 points.
Springer's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Springer's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 4.606 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Springer produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 2.657.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Springer posted his best effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.292.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Springer recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.224 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Springer delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.694) at the John Deere Classic, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.335
|2.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.188
|0.872
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.049
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.216
|1.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.314
|4.943
Springer's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|64-70-71
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|73-67-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-69-69
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-69-68
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|67-73-71-78
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|69-76-75-69
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|79-72
|+9
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|71-65-68-70
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
|80
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.