Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

Springer has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Springer has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.

Off the tee, Hayden Springer has averaged 318.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Springer is averaging 1.980 Strokes Gained: Putting.