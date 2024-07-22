PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Hayden Buckley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took 26th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2022.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Buckley finished 26th (with a score of 5-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2022).
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Buckley's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20222672-70-68-69-5

    Buckley's recent performances

    • Buckley has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Buckley has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Hayden Buckley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley has an average of 1.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Buckley is averaging 2.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Buckley .

    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.109 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.388.
    • On the greens, Buckley's 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113296.7301.2
    Greens in Regulation %9665.90%71.30%
    Putts Per Round9928.9629.2
    Par Breakers13722.11%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance12415.69%9.88%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Buckley has 224 points, placing him 130th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Buckley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
    • Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1091.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.388-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.092-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0351.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3362.222

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5267-72-71-68-226
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6467-71-73-71-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7271-71-75-72+9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5971-65-71-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-72-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-66-69-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7776-74-69+35
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-69-67-70-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

