3H AGO
Hayden Buckley betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Hayden Buckley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 3M Open. He took 26th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2022.
Latest odds for Buckley at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Buckley finished 26th (with a score of 5-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2022).
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Buckley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|26
|72-70-68-69
|-5
Buckley's recent performances
- Buckley has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Buckley has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Hayden Buckley has averaged 301.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley has an average of 1.093 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Buckley is averaging 2.222 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Buckley .
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
- Buckley has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.109 this season (80th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 113th, while his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Buckley ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.388.
- On the greens, Buckley's 0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 92nd this season, while he averages 28.96 putts per round (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|296.7
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|65.90%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|28.96
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|137
|22.11%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|124
|15.69%
|9.88%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Buckley has 224 points, placing him 130th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Buckley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.
- Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that tournament).
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Buckley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.109
|1.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.388
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.092
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.035
|1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.336
|2.222
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|67-72-71-68
|-2
|26
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|67-71-73-71
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|72
|71-71-75-72
|+9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|71-65-71-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-66-69
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|76-74-69
|+3
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-69-67-70
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.