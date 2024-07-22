Hayden Buckley betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Buckley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 2.955.

Buckley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.903 mark ranked 28th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Buckley's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.657 (he finished 61st in that tournament).

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Buckley posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.153 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.