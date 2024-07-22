PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall looks to repeat his winning performance from the ISCO Championship in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.

    Latest odds for Hall at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Hall has entered the 3M Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Hall's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC70-70-2

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall is averaging 1.198 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 4.328 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 75th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.161, while he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.09. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.3304.7
    Greens in Regulation %10365.52%68.83%
    Putts Per Round1228.0928.0
    Par Breakers427.78%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.85%9.26%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall has participated in 19 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
    • With 486 points, Hall currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
    • Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.218-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1611.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4212.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0891.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4534.328

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-70-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-72+9--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4566-71-73-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2670-66-70-65-13--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-74-66-71E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
