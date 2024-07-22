Harry Hall betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728.

Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889 (he finished 12th in that tournament).

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 28th in that event).