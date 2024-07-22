Harry Hall betting profile: 3M Open
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Reflection of Harry Hall of England putting on the 5th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on February 18, 2022 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Harry Hall looks to repeat his winning performance from the ISCO Championship in his last competition when he competes in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 25-28.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Hall has entered the 3M Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 2-under and missing the cut.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Hall's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Hall has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
- Harry Hall has averaged 304.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall is averaging 1.198 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 4.328 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.218 (140th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hall ranks 75th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.161, while he ranks 103rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.52%.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 12th with a putts-per-round average of 28.09. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (fourth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.3
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|65.52%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|12
|28.09
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|4
|27.78%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.85%
|9.26%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall has participated in 19 tournaments this season, collecting one win .
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
- With 486 points, Hall currently ranks 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hall's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.728.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he produced a 7.548 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hall recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.999, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 28th in that event).
- Hall delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.218
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.161
|1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.421
|2.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.089
|1.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.453
|4.328
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|66-71-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|70-66-70-65
|-13
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-74-66-71
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.