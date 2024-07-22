Greyson Sigg betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Sigg finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Sigg has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, he finished 12 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Sigg has an average of -2.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.