Greyson Sigg betting profile: 3M Open

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after a better result July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Sigg has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In 2023, Sigg missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Sigg's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC74-73+5
    7/21/2022770-68-64-72-10

    Sigg's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Sigg finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Sigg has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished 12 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has an average of -2.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of -2.435 in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.549 mark (12th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.96 putts per round (175th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance148292.2295.7
    Greens in Regulation %1469.55%71.30%
    Putts Per Round17529.9631.5
    Par Breakers9923.72%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.57%17.13%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
    • Currently, Sigg ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.177-1.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5491.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.085-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.621-2.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.163-2.435

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5676-69-75-72+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the 3M Open.

