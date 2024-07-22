Greyson Sigg betting profile: 3M Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Greyson Sigg missed the cut at the ISCO Championship. He'll be after a better result July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last two appearances at the 3M Open, Sigg has an average finish of seventh, and an average score of 10-under.
- In 2023, Sigg missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Sigg's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|7/21/2022
|7
|70-68-64-72
|-10
Sigg's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Sigg finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Sigg has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, he finished 12 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Greyson Sigg has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has an average of -2.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of -2.435 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.177 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg owns a 0.549 mark (12th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 29.96 putts per round (175th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|292.2
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|69.55%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|175
|29.96
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|99
|23.72%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.57%
|17.13%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has participated in 20 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 10 times (50%).
- Currently, Sigg ranks 124th in the FedExCup standings with 254 points.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.395). That ranked 26th in the field.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.177
|-1.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.549
|1.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.085
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.621
|-2.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.163
|-2.435
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|76-69-75-72
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the 3M Open.
