Gary Woodland betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Gary Woodland enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 50th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.
Latest odds for Woodland at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Woodland's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Woodland's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|7/22/2021
|11
|69-66-67-72
|-10
Woodland's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 56th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Woodland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
- Gary Woodland has averaged 311.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Woodland is averaging -2.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland sports a -0.057 mark (113th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Woodland has delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 130th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 21.23% of the time (155th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|13
|310.1
|311.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|62.40%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.43
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|155
|21.23%
|17.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|170
|18.55%
|19.44%
Woodland's best finishes
- Woodland has participated in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
- With 130 points, Woodland currently ranks 161st in the FedExCup standings.
Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.039 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
- Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818. He finished 67th in that event.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.331, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 38th.
- Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.063
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.057
|-1.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.389
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.178
|-0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.687
|-2.810
Woodland's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|70-67-67-69
|-7
|29
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|79-67
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-72-70-71
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|69-70-69-66
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|73-75-66-71
|+1
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-76-75-67
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-64-70-76
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|70-70-70-69
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-78
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|67-69-72-70
|-2
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|76-68-72-77
|+9
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the 3M Open.
