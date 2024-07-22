Gary Woodland betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 56th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Woodland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.

Gary Woodland has averaged 311.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting.