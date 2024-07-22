PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Gary Woodland enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 50th-place finish in The Open Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Woodland's average finish has been 11th, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Woodland's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC72-73+3
    7/22/20211169-66-67-72-10

    Woodland's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Woodland has an average finish of 56th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Woodland has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five tournaments.
    • Gary Woodland has averaged 311.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woodland is averaging -0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Woodland is averaging -2.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Woodland .

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.063 (113th) this season, while his average driving distance of 310.1 yards ranks 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Woodland sports a -0.057 mark (113th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Woodland has delivered a -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 130th on TOUR, while he ranks 151st with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 21.23% of the time (155th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance13310.1311.1
    Greens in Regulation %16362.40%63.89%
    Putts Per Round15129.4330.3
    Par Breakers15521.23%17.01%
    Bogey Avoidance17018.55%19.44%

    Woodland's best finishes

    • Woodland has participated in 19 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
    • With 130 points, Woodland currently ranks 161st in the FedExCup standings.

    Woodland's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 2.039 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 67th in that event.
    • Woodland's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 8.792 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Woodland's best performance this season was in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.818. He finished 67th in that event.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Woodland delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.331, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished 38th.
    • Woodland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.063-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.057-1.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.389-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.178-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.687-2.810

    Woodland's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-73+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2770-67-67-69-729
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC79-67+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-72-70-71-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7270-73-74-74+36
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2169-70-69-66-637
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-81+13--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6473-75-66-71+17
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-76-75-67+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship6071-69-71-69-48
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-64-70-76+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5170-70-70-69-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-78+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-76+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6767-69-72-70-23
    July 18-20The Open Championship5076-68-72-77+911

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
