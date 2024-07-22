PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open

    Garrick Higgo placed 13th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 13-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Higgo's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Higgo's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231368-69-68-66-13
    7/21/2022MC76-74+8

    Higgo's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Higgo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Higgo is averaging -2.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.410 mark (159th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR, while he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He has broken par 25.27% of the time (50th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26308.2309.8
    Greens in Regulation %11165.25%66.67%
    Putts Per Round9028.9029.7
    Par Breakers5025.27%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance10515.36%13.10%

    Higgo's best finishes

    • Although Higgo has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
    • Higgo, who has 186 points, currently ranks 144th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
    • Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.198-1.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.410-1.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.156-0.745
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1940.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.569-2.905

    Higgo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-75-65-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4672-66-68-69-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D82E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii8072-66-76-68+22
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-69-70-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4973-67-66-73-58
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6070-70-68-75-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-65-73-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3266-71-69-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipW/D73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6968-70-69-75+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3372-71-73-69-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-69-70-70-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6367-64-75-75-73

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

