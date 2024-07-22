Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open
Garrick Higgo placed 13th in the 3M Open in 2023, shooting a 13-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at TPC Twin Cities .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Higgo's average finish has been 13th, and his average score 13-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Higgo's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|7/21/2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
Higgo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Higgo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Higgo is averaging -2.905 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.198 (136th) this season, while his average driving distance of 308.2 yards ranks 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Higgo has a -0.410 mark (159th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Higgo has registered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR, while he ranks 90th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He has broken par 25.27% of the time (50th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|308.2
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|65.25%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.90
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.27%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|105
|15.36%
|13.10%
Higgo's best finishes
- Although Higgo has not won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 10 times (52.6%).
- Higgo, who has 186 points, currently ranks 144th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Higgo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 34th in the field at 1.512.
- Higgo's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.544.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgo produced his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 1.757. In that event, he finished 69th.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Higgo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.341). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Higgo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 16th in the field.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.198
|-1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.410
|-1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.156
|-0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.194
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.569
|-2.905
Higgo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-75-65
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|72-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|82
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|80
|72-66-76-68
|+2
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|73-67-66-73
|-5
|8
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-65-73-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|66-71-69-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|68-70-69-75
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-69-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|63
|67-64-75-75
|-7
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.