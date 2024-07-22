Garrick Higgo betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, Higgo has an average finish of 53rd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Higgo has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Garrick Higgo has averaged 309.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Higgo is averaging 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting.