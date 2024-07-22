Erik van Rooyen betting profile: 3M Open
In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Erik van Rooyen concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 seeking a better finish.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 2-under.
- van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
van Rooyen's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/22/2021
|58
|68-72-75-67
|-2
|7/23/2020
|MC
|74-69
|+1
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
- van Rooyen is averaging 0.972 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 2.871 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.322 mark (46th on TOUR).
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his 28.98 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 25.80% of the time (36th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|302.5
|308.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|12
|69.77%
|72.53%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.98
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|36
|25.80%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.56%
|13.89%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- van Rooyen has played 18 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times.
- Currently, van Rooyen ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 813 points.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that event).
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.402
|2.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.322
|0.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.245
|-1.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.424
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.903
|2.871
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-64-68-72
|-15
|89
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-67-64-74
|-8
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the 3M Open.
