Erik van Rooyen betting profile: 3M Open

This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that event).

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.