3H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open, Erik van Rooyen concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 39th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last three appearances at the 3M Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of 3-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC68-71-3
    7/22/20215868-72-75-67-2
    7/23/2020MC74-69+1

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik van Rooyen has averaged 308.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 0.972 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 2.871 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.402 ranks 22nd on TOUR this season, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen sports a 0.322 mark (46th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 24th on TOUR this season, and his 28.98 putts-per-round average ranks 104th. He has broken par 25.80% of the time (36th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60302.5308.6
    Greens in Regulation %1269.77%72.53%
    Putts Per Round10428.9829.9
    Par Breakers3625.80%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.56%13.89%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • van Rooyen has played 18 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, van Rooyen ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings with 813 points.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.942 (he finished 42nd in that event).
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a 5.424 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 39th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best mark this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he produced a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked fourth in the field.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4022.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3220.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.245-1.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4240.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9032.871

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-64-68-72-1589
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-67-64-74-814

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

