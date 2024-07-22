Erik Barnes betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, trying for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Barnes' first time competing at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Barnes' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Barnes has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of 3-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Barnes has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging -8.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' advanced stats and rankings
- Barnes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.099 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes has a -0.412 mark (160th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Barnes' -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|302.1
|302.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.53%
|60.65%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.90
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.50%
|17.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|153
|16.81%
|19.91%
Barnes' best finishes
- Barnes has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Barnes has accumulated 248 points, which ranks him 125th in the FedExCup standings.
Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 51st in the field at 0.150. In that event, he finished 17th.
- Barnes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 20th in the field at 2.695. In that event, he finished 58th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.660, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).
Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-1.099
|-4.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.412
|-3.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.032
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.174
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.717
|-8.090
Barnes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|2
|66-66-69-68
|-44
|165
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|79
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|72-68-66-67
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|71-70-70-72
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|70-69-74-70
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.