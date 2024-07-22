PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Erik Barnes betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 10: Brice Garnett of the United States celebrates making his putt for birdie on the 18th green, the fourth-playoff hole, to win against Erik Barnes (not pictured) of the United States, during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 10, 2024 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Erik Barnes enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, trying for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Barnes at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In the past five years, this is Barnes' first time competing at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Barnes' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Barnes has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 3-over in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Barnes has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Barnes is averaging -8.090 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Barnes .

    Barnes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Barnes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.099 ranks 178th on TOUR this season, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranks 167th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Barnes has a -0.412 mark (160th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Barnes' -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 90th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64302.1302.3
    Greens in Regulation %14363.53%60.65%
    Putts Per Round9028.9029.1
    Par Breakers10823.50%17.13%
    Bogey Avoidance15316.81%19.91%

    Barnes' best finishes

    • Barnes has played 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 43.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, Barnes has accumulated 248 points, which ranks him 125th in the FedExCup standings.

    Barnes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Barnes posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 51st in the field at 0.150. In that event, he finished 17th.
    • Barnes put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 20th in the field at 2.695. In that event, he finished 58th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes delivered his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.952.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Barnes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.660, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 17th in the field (he finished 17th in that event).

    Barnes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee178-1.099-4.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.412-3.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.032-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1740.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.717-8.090

    Barnes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5268-65-68-72-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-69-73-71-311
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5870-70-70-71-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open266-66-69-68-44165
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D79+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1772-68-66-67-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5871-70-70-72-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-69-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-74+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6570-69-74-70+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-77+9--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC75-70+3--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC75-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.