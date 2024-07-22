Erik Barnes betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Barnes has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Barnes has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 3-over in his only made cut over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Erik Barnes has averaged 302.3 yards in his past five starts.

Barnes has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.