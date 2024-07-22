Emiliano Grillo betting profile: 3M Open

This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.

Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.869), which ranked No. 1 in the field.