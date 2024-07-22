Emiliano Grillo betting profile: 3M Open
When he hits the links July 25-28, Emiliano Grillo will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 14-under and finished 10th at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Grillo has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 15-under.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Grillo's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|7/21/2022
|2
|67-65-67-71
|-14
|7/22/2021
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|7/23/2020
|3
|71-68-64-65
|-16
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 42nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.832 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.257, while he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.90%.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 19.81% of the time (174th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|291.1
|296.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.90%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.07
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|174
|19.81%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|14.49%
|14.20%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- As of now, Grillo has collected 648 points, which ranks him 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.869), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.014
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.257
|2.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.489
|-1.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.083
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.136
|-0.832
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|70-72-73-73
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-71-68-68
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|71-74-72-75
|+8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.