Emiliano Grillo betting profile: 3M Open

NORTH BERWICK, SCOTLAND - JULY 11: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina lines up a putt on the first green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 11, 2024 in North Berwick, Scotland. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links July 25-28, Emiliano Grillo will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2023, he shot 14-under and finished 10th at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Grillo has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of 15-under.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Grillo's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231065-68-71-66-14
    7/21/2022267-65-67-71-14
    7/22/2021MC74-71+3
    7/23/2020371-68-64-65-16

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 296.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -1.081 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -0.832 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.014 ranks 96th on TOUR this season, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 58th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.257, while he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.90%.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 81st on TOUR this season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranks 112th. He has broken par 19.81% of the time (174th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153291.1296.3
    Greens in Regulation %11964.90%65.12%
    Putts Per Round11229.0730.4
    Par Breakers17419.81%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance7614.49%14.20%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • As of now, Grillo has collected 648 points, which ranks him 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where his 2.493 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960 (he finished 22nd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo posted his best mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.869), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.014-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2572.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.489-1.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.083-1.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.136-0.832

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open4170-72-73-73+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-71-68-68-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship4371-74-72-75+816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

