Dylan Wu betting profile: 3M Open

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 31st-place finish in the ISCO Championship, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Wu at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Wu's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023570-67-67-64-16
    7/21/2022MC76-74+8

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Dylan Wu has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 1.532 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.298 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 140th, while his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.429 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 26.23% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140293.1300.2
    Greens in Regulation %5367.08%66.67%
    Putts Per Round5528.7028.4
    Par Breakers3026.23%23.81%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.92%13.10%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Wu ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings with 306 points.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.817, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.298-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4291.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1370.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.1800.885
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4481.532

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open570-67-67-64-16105
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1470-69-70-68-11--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-72+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-71-72-71+6--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3063-69-67-72-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4267-69-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-70-73-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-70-75-71-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2468-68-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1969-74-69-67-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2668-71-72-70-330
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-69-72-73+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-73-71+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-67-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-68-69-69-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-68-68-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-70-69-1414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

