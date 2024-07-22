Dylan Wu betting profile: 3M Open
Dylan Wu enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 31st-place finish in the ISCO Championship, which was his most recent tournament.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Wu's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 16-under, over his last two appearances at the 3M Open.
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Wu's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|7/21/2022
|MC
|76-74
|+8
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.
- Dylan Wu has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Wu has an average of 1.532 in his past five tournaments.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.298 this season (147th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 140th, while his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu sports a 0.429 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 59th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 26.23% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|293.1
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|67.08%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.70
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.23%
|23.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.92%
|13.10%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
- Currently, Wu ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings with 306 points.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 1.432 mark, which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 4.049.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu delivered his best performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 2.184.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.817, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Wu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That ranked 10th in the field.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.298
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.429
|1.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.137
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.180
|0.885
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.448
|1.532
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|70-67-67-64
|-16
|105
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|70-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-71-72-71
|+6
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|63-69-67-72
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|67-69-70-66
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-73
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-70-75-71
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|68-68-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-74-69-67
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|68-71-72-70
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-69-72-73
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-73-71
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-68-68-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-70-69
|-14
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.