Dylan Wu betting profile: 3M Open

Wu has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those two times he's made the cut.

Dylan Wu has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 0.885 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.