Dylan Frittelli betting profile: 3M Open
Dylan Frittelli starts play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the competition in 2023 at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Frittelli's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last five appearances at the 3M Open.
- Frittelli last played at the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Frittelli's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|7/21/2022
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|7/22/2021
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|7/23/2020
|18
|68-67-70-66
|-13
|7/4/2019
|46
|66-69-66-73
|-10
Frittelli's recent performances
- In his last five events, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Frittelli has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging 0.383 Strokes Gained: Total.
Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|76
|303.2
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|192
|59.62%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|185
|19.16%
|24.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|184
|16.52%
|11.11%
Frittelli's best finishes
- Frittelli took part in 32 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut seven times (21.9%).
- Last season Frittelli's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 9-under and finished 52nd in that event.
- Frittelli earned 180 points last season, which placed him 166th in the FedExCup standings.
Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|191
|-0.695
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|186
|-0.620
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|0.016
|0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.041
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-1.258
|0.383
Frittelli's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|72-67-72-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|70-65-73-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.