Dylan Frittelli betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Frittelli has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Dylan Frittelli has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting.