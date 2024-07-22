3H AGO
Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open
Doug Ghim looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he took 27th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Ghim has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In 2023, Ghim finished 27th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Ghim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|7/21/2022
|16
|67-68-65-77
|-7
|7/22/2021
|MC
|68-74
|E
|7/23/2020
|18
|70-68-67-66
|-13
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Doug Ghim has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging -1.979 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim is averaging 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327, which ranks 41st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim has a 0.585 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 24.74% of the time (69th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|291.1
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|69.50%
|71.79%
|Putts Per Round
|143
|29.36
|31.5
|Par Breakers
|69
|24.74%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.31%
|11.54%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times (57.9%).
- Ghim, who has 415 points, currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.578 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
- Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.327
|0.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.585
|2.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|-0.010
|-1.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.174
|-1.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.727
|0.082
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-71-66
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the 3M Open.
