Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open

    Doug Ghim looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he took 27th shooting 11-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last four trips to the 3M Open, Ghim has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In 2023, Ghim finished 27th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Ghim's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20232774-63-67-69-11
    7/21/20221667-68-65-77-7
    7/22/2021MC68-74E
    7/23/20201870-68-67-66-13

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ghim has an average finish of 42nd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has an average finishing position of 42nd in his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Doug Ghim has averaged 296.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging -1.979 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim is averaging 0.082 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327, which ranks 41st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.1 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim has a 0.585 average that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 69.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 128th on TOUR, while he ranks 143rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.36. He has broken par 24.74% of the time (69th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153291.1296.6
    Greens in Regulation %1569.50%71.79%
    Putts Per Round14329.3631.5
    Par Breakers6924.74%17.95%
    Bogey Avoidance3013.31%11.54%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim has taken part in 19 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times (57.9%).
    • Ghim, who has 415 points, currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.578 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018 (he finished 34th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.
    • Ghim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3270.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.5852.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green97-0.010-1.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.174-1.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7270.082

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-71-66-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

