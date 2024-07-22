Doug Ghim betting profile: 3M Open

This season Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 2.578 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.

Ghim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.018 (he finished 34th in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim delivered his best performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 18th in the field at 2.315. In that tournament, he finished 16th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.747, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 16th.