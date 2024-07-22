PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Davis Riley betting profile: 3M Open

    Davis Riley looks for a better result in the 2024 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2022.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Riley missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2022.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Riley's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/2022MC73-71+2

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Riley has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -4.452 in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 154th on TOUR with a mark of -0.386.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 75th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62302.2302.2
    Greens in Regulation %12864.36%62.30%
    Putts Per Round7528.8128.7
    Par Breakers5625.16%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance12615.72%17.06%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Riley, who has 621 points, currently sits 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.426-1.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.386-2.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.127-1.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1740.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-0.765-4.452

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

