Davis Riley betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.

Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.