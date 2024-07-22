3H AGO
Davis Riley betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Davis Riley looks for a better result in the 2024 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2022.
Latest odds for Riley at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Riley missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2022.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Riley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+2
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Riley has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Riley has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 302.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -4.452 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426 (159th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.2 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 154th on TOUR with a mark of -0.386.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, and his 28.81 putts-per-round average ranks 75th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|302.2
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|128
|64.36%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.81
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.16%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|15.72%
|17.06%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has played 20 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Riley, who has 621 points, currently sits 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.849. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley delivered his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.251.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.914, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.426
|-1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.386
|-2.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.127
|-1.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.174
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.765
|-4.452
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.