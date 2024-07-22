David Skinns betting profile: 3M Open

This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.