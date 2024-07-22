David Skinns betting profile: 3M Open
When he takes the course July 25-28, David Skinns will aim to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2022, he shot even-par and placed 54th at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Skinns has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of even-par and finishing 54th.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Skinns' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|54
|72-71-68-73
|E
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Skinns has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
- David Skinns has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -1.000 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.006 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 52nd, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.360 mark (32nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Skinns' -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.29 putts per round (137th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|52
|303.3
|312.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|69.68%
|73.81%
|Putts Per Round
|137
|29.29
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|64
|24.88%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.47%
|13.10%
Skinns' best finishes
- Although Skinns hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Skinns has 345 points, placing him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.006
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.360
|1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.133
|-0.864
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.043
|-1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.177
|0.002
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the 3M Open.
