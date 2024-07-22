PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course July 25-28, David Skinns will aim to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2022, he shot even-par and placed 54th at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Skinns has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of even-par and finishing 54th.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Skinns' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20225472-71-68-73E

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Skinns has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five events.
    • David Skinns has averaged 312.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging -1.000 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 0.002 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.006 this season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 52nd, while his 54.7% driving accuracy average ranks 160th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns has a 0.360 mark (32nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Skinns' -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.29 putts per round (137th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance52303.3312.8
    Greens in Regulation %1369.68%73.81%
    Putts Per Round13729.2930.0
    Par Breakers6424.88%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.47%13.10%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Although Skinns hasn't won any of the 18 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Skinns has 345 points, placing him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 3.211 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best mark this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.215.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that event).

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0060.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3601.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.133-0.864
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.043-1.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1770.002

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the 3M Open.

