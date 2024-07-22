PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open

    David Lipsky enters the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 coming off a 37th-place finish in the ISCO Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Lipsky has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 43rd.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Lipsky's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20234369-64-70-73-8

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has an average of -2.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging 0.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lipsky .

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.313 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 164th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky owns a 0.219 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lipsky's -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 29.82 putts per round (167th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164288.3291.7
    Greens in Regulation %5167.41%75.19%
    Putts Per Round16729.8231.7
    Par Breakers14121.98%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance14616.30%12.22%

    Lipsky's best finishes

    • Although Lipsky hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 36.8%.
    • Currently, Lipsky has 132 points, placing him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.313-0.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2192.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green740.0710.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.712-2.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.7350.529

    Lipsky's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open4369-64-70-73-811
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4567-71-70-68-410
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3069-69-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5170-67-71-73-7--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-72+4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5170-73-67-75+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1367-66-67-68-16--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-75+6--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-70-72-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-71E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC65-78+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4168-71-66-72-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4273-70-69-71-518
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-72+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-1419
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-69-66-71-475
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-72+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D73+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6165-71-68-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3769-67-68-71-1310

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.