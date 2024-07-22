3H AGO
David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open
David Lipsky enters the 2024 3M Open July 25-28 coming off a 37th-place finish in the ISCO Championship in his last tournament.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Lipsky has entered the 3M Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 43rd.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Lipsky's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Lipsky has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Lipsky has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has an average of -2.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lipsky is averaging 0.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.313 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranks 164th, while his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky owns a 0.219 average that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 51st with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky's -0.712 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 175th this season, while he averages 29.82 putts per round (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|288.3
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|51
|67.41%
|75.19%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.82
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|141
|21.98%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.30%
|12.22%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Although Lipsky hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 36.8%.
- Currently, Lipsky has 132 points, placing him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lipsky recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked ninth in the field.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.313
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.219
|2.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.071
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.712
|-2.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.735
|0.529
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the 3M Open.
