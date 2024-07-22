David Lipsky betting profile: 3M Open

This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a 1.897 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574. He finished 41st in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.