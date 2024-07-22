Cody Gribble betting profile: 3M Open
Cody Gribble enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 21st-place finish in the ISCO Championship, which was his last tournament.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over Gribble's last three visits to the the 3M Open, he has missed the cut each time.
- Gribble last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Gribble's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|7/21/2022
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|7/4/2019
|MC
|70-74
|+2
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Gribble has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He finished with a score of 16-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Gribble is averaging 0.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -3.335 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.44
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.91%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.43%
|16.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble has played seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.335
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|69-65-66-72
|-16
|25
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the 3M Open.
