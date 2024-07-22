Cody Gribble betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Gribble has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He finished with a score of 16-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.

Gribble is averaging 0.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.