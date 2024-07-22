PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cody Gribble betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cody Gribble betting profile: 3M Open

    Cody Gribble enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 21st-place finish in the ISCO Championship, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Gribble at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over Gribble's last three visits to the the 3M Open, he has missed the cut each time.
    • Gribble last participated in the 3M Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Gribble's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC71-72+1
    7/21/2022MC74-74+6
    7/4/2019MC70-74+2

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Gribble has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He finished with a score of 16-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Gribble is averaging 0.003 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -3.335 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.3299.6
    Greens in Regulation %-63.89%61.11%
    Putts Per Round-28.4428.3
    Par Breakers-21.91%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.43%16.20%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble has played seven tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.394
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.335

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC72-77+7--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2169-65-66-72-1625

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.