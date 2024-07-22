Chez Reavie betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.