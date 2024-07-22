PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Chez Reavie enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 10th-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Reavie's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the 3M Open.
    • In 2023, Reavie missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Reavie's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC69-74+1
    7/21/20224975-68-69-71-1
    7/22/20211166-67-70-71-10

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • Chez Reavie has averaged 290.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.505 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Reavie .

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.512 this season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 169th, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.440. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
    • On the greens, Reavie's -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance169286.2290.2
    Greens in Regulation %4667.68%71.43%
    Putts Per Round14729.3930.2
    Par Breakers6524.87%19.84%
    Bogey Avoidance12815.78%13.89%

    Reavie's best finishes

    • Reavie has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • With 161 points, Reavie currently sits 157th in the FedExCup standings.

    Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.
    • Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.512-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4401.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.282-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.455-2.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.245-1.505

    Reavie's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-74+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2771-67-66-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6673-68-70-77E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7267-70-70-74-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-66E--
    January 18-21The American Express5266-70-66-71-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1267-72-72-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-74+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3375-68-72-70-321
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3370-69-70-69-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-92
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3268-66-71-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6569-71-72-71+34
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-74E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1068-62-69-70-1935

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

