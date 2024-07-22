3H AGO
Chez Reavie betting profile: 3M Open
Chez Reavie enters play July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities following a 10th-place finish in the ISCO Championship his last time in competition.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Reavie's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 6-under, over his last three appearances at the 3M Open.
- In 2023, Reavie missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Reavie's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|7/21/2022
|49
|75-68-69-71
|-1
|7/22/2021
|11
|66-67-70-71
|-10
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Reavie has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- Chez Reavie has averaged 290.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -2.312 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Reavie is averaging -1.505 Strokes Gained: Total.
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.512 this season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (286.2 yards) ranks 169th, while his 66.4% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Reavie ranks 21st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.440. Additionally, he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.68%.
- On the greens, Reavie's -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 161st this season, and his 29.39 putts-per-round average ranks 147th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|169
|286.2
|290.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|67.68%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|147
|29.39
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|65
|24.87%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|128
|15.78%
|13.89%
Reavie's best finishes
- Reavie has played 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- With 161 points, Reavie currently sits 157th in the FedExCup standings.
Reavie's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 1.464 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- Reavie's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.220. He finished 10th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Reavie's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.736. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Reavie delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (2.725), which ranked 24th in the field.
- Reavie posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.512
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.440
|1.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.282
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.455
|-2.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.245
|-1.505
Reavie's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|71-67-66-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|73-68-70-77
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|72
|67-70-70-74
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|66-70-66-71
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|67-72-72-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|75-68-72-70
|-3
|21
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|68-66-71-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-71-72-71
|+3
|4
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|68-62-69-70
|-19
|35
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the 3M Open.
